Information Minister following Cabinet session: Lebanon warns against incitement and prepares new shelters for displaced

Lebanon’s Information Minister Paul Morcos said after a Cabinet session that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam raised concerns over a report published by Tasnim News Agency referring to statement No. 33 issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which announced a joint operation with Hezbollah.



Morcos said Salam asked Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji to summon the appropriate officials from the Iranian embassy regarding the report.



Speaking after the meeting, Morcos also issued two appeals to journalists, warning against incitement and urging them to rely on the specialized unit within the Ministry of Information tasked with combating misinformation.



He added that Salam also highlighted content circulating on social media that incites violence against displaced people and promotes killing, stressing that such actions fall under the penal code. “The government is against sedition,” Morcos said.



Morcos further announced that the government will launch an urgent appeal to support relief efforts across the country.



He also noted that there is no need for displaced people to remain in the streets, as 36 shelters are currently available to host them.



Additional capacity is also available at Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, and if necessary, around 100 additional centers could be opened to accommodate those displaced.