Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

Lebanon News
02-02-2025 | 08:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

A fire broke out Sunday at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport in the General Security’s deportation office, located on the western side of the departure area. 
 
The fire was reportedly set by a passenger who burned a sofa in protest against his deportation decision. He had been referred to the deportation office upon arrival due to violating regulations, including smoking on the flight. 

The fire was quickly extinguished.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Fire

Beirut

Airport

Passenger

Deportation

LBCI Next
Israel's army fires at returning residents in Yaroun, south Lebanon: Report
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-24

Fire breaks out at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-06

No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

LBCI's team visits Deir Mimas, documenting damage, strategic significance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-11

Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-25

Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-01

Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

UAE sends 18th relief flight to Lebanon carrying 40 tons of medical supplies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More