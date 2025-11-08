Irish governing body overwhelmingly backs call for UEFA to ban Israel

World News
08-11-2025 | 10:17
High views



Members of Irish soccer's governing body voted overwhelmingly on Saturday for its board to request that UEFA immediately suspend the Israel Football Association from European competitions, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said.

A resolution passed by the FAI members cited alleged violations by Israel's Football Association of two provisions of UEFA statutes: its failure to implement and enforce an effective anti-racism policy and the playing by Israeli clubs in occupied Palestinian territories without the consent of the Palestinian Football Association.
The resolution, proposed by one of Ireland's leading clubs, Bohemian FC, was backed by 74 votes, with seven opposed and two abstentions, the FAI said in a statement.
 
Reuters

