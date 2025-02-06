US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government

Lebanon News
06-02-2025 | 10:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah&#39;s influence in government
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government

President Donald Trump's envoy is set to deliver a firm message to Lebanese leaders during a visit on Thursday: the U.S. will not tolerate the unchecked influence of Hezbollah and its allies over the formation of a new government.

The message will be that Lebanon faces deeper isolation and economic devastation unless it forms a government committed to reforms, eliminating corruption and curbing the stranglehold of the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group, according to an administration official, a Western diplomat and regional government sources.

The U.S. delegation, led by Morgan Ortagus, deputy special envoy for the Middle East, will meet newly-elected President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

But the U.S. is seeking to curb the influence that Hezbollah will wield over it, in an attempt to capitalise on the pummeling that the group took in its war with Israel last year.

"It's important for us to set the tone for what we believe a new Lebanon should look like going forward," said the senior U.S. administration official, while asserting that Washington was not "picking" individual cabinet members but ensuring Hezbollah has no part in the government.

"There was a war and Hezbollah was defeated and they need to remain defeated," the official added. "You don't want somebody corrupt. It's a new day for Lebanon. Hezbollah was defeated, and the new government needs to match that new reality."



Reuters
 

Lebanon News

US

Envoy

Morgan Ortagus

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Influence

Government

LBCI Next
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-03

Rubio tells Panama to end China's influence of canal or face US action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israel's army claims to destroy 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13

Israel escalates ground operations in Lebanon, seeking to 'reshape' Hezbollah's power balance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07

Mediator Qatar confirms ‘technical meetings’ on Gaza truce ongoing

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Israeli army announces restrictions on movement in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More