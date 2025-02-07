Lebanon's authorities receive four nationals detained by SDF in Syria: Sources to LBCI

07-02-2025 | 02:53
Lebanon's authorities receive four nationals detained by SDF in Syria: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon's authorities receive four nationals detained by SDF in Syria: Sources to LBCI

The Lebanese General Security at the Masnaa border crossing received four Lebanese nationals early Friday who had been detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, sources told LBCI.

The individuals were identified as Mohammad Kaddour, Omar Al-Akoumi, Hassan Mansour, and Abdel Salam Ibrahim.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

General Security

Masnaa

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

Syria

