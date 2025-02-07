US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

Lebanon News
07-02-2025 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. deputy special envoy for the Middle East, met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace on Friday in her first meeting following her arrival in Lebanon.

During a press conference after the meeting, Ortagus emphasized, "I'm just so grateful to President Aoun and to the entire government for having me here. This is a beautiful country. It's an amazing people."

She noted growing optimism about Lebanon's future, stating, "I've never seen so much excitement in the United States and from the Lebanese diaspora around the world about the future of this country. And I think it is largely in part, of course, because Hezbollah was defeated."

Ortagus also praised Lebanese leaders for their commitment to reform and anti-corruption efforts. 

"It is thanks to President Aoun and the Prime Minister-designate, Nawaf Salam, and everyone in this government who is committed to an end of corruption, who is committed to reforms, and who are committed to making sure that Hezbollah is not a part of this government in any form, and that Hezbollah remains disarmed and militarily defeated," she said.

She linked the pressure on Hezbollah to broader U.S. efforts to counter Iran's influence in the region. 

"That, of course, starts with the pressure that President [Donald] Trump is now placing on the Islamic Republic of Iran so that they can no longer fund their terror proxies through the region," Ortagus stated, reaffirming Washington's stance against Iran's regional activities and nuclear ambitions.

Reiterating the U.S. commitment to Lebanon, Ortagus emphasized the country's potential. 

"I think it's really important for the Lebanese people to know that I'm committed to this country. The United States of America is committed to the friendship and partnership that we have with this new government," she said.

"You're a beautiful, sophisticated country that deserves to have the most impressive businessmen and women, the most impressive businesses, companies, and countries from around the world investing here," Ortagus added, expressing optimism about Lebanon's economic future.

She concluded on a hopeful note, stating, "We want to get Lebanon back to that place where it is the place and the hope of the Middle East, and I know we'll get there together."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Morgan Ortagus

Middle East

Baabda Palace

Joseph Aoun

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Sources to LBCI: Explosion in South Lebanon's Tayr Harfa kills man within Hezbollah and his two daughters
Artillery shelling by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham targets Syria's border town of Jarmash, home to Lebanese residents
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01

The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut Port explosion probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges swift formation of Lebanon's new government, warns of loss with further delays

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM would not accept others selecting its representatives

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

National Moderation Bloc backs General Joseph Aoun for Lebanon's presidency, urges consensus

LBCI
World News
05:25

Trump to meet Japan's Ishiba as China trade war simmers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-30

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-11

Israeli strike targets house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, northern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Last-minute disagreement delays announcement of Lebanon's government: Insights on the deadlock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More