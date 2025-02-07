US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

Morgan Ortagus, the U.S. deputy special envoy for the Middle East, met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace on Friday in her first meeting following her arrival in Lebanon.



During a press conference after the meeting, Ortagus emphasized, "I'm just so grateful to President Aoun and to the entire government for having me here. This is a beautiful country. It's an amazing people."



She noted growing optimism about Lebanon's future, stating, "I've never seen so much excitement in the United States and from the Lebanese diaspora around the world about the future of this country. And I think it is largely in part, of course, because Hezbollah was defeated."



Ortagus also praised Lebanese leaders for their commitment to reform and anti-corruption efforts.



"It is thanks to President Aoun and the Prime Minister-designate, Nawaf Salam, and everyone in this government who is committed to an end of corruption, who is committed to reforms, and who are committed to making sure that Hezbollah is not a part of this government in any form, and that Hezbollah remains disarmed and militarily defeated," she said.



She linked the pressure on Hezbollah to broader U.S. efforts to counter Iran's influence in the region.



"That, of course, starts with the pressure that President [Donald] Trump is now placing on the Islamic Republic of Iran so that they can no longer fund their terror proxies through the region," Ortagus stated, reaffirming Washington's stance against Iran's regional activities and nuclear ambitions.



Reiterating the U.S. commitment to Lebanon, Ortagus emphasized the country's potential.



"I think it's really important for the Lebanese people to know that I'm committed to this country. The United States of America is committed to the friendship and partnership that we have with this new government," she said.



"You're a beautiful, sophisticated country that deserves to have the most impressive businessmen and women, the most impressive businesses, companies, and countries from around the world investing here," Ortagus added, expressing optimism about Lebanon's economic future.



She concluded on a hopeful note, stating, "We want to get Lebanon back to that place where it is the place and the hope of the Middle East, and I know we'll get there together."