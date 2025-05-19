UK, EU say they have agreed security and defense pact

19-05-2025 | 07:10
UK, EU say they have agreed security and defense pact
UK, EU say they have agreed security and defense pact

Britain and the European Union agreed a new security and defense pact at a landmark London summit on Monday, the two sides said.

The deal "will pave the way" for Britain's defense industry "to participate" in a 150-billion-euro ($167-billion) defense fund being set up by the bloc, Downing Street said in a statement.

AFP

