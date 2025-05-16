American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie

An American-Lebanese man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday for trying to kill novelist Salman Rushdie in a 2022 knife attack at a New York cultural center.



Hadi Matar, 27, was convicted in February of attempted murder and assault for the stabbing, which left Rushdie blind in one eye.



AFP