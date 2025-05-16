News
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
World News
16-05-2025 | 11:07
American-Lebanese man sentenced to 25 years for knife attack on Salman Rushdie
An American-Lebanese man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday for trying to kill novelist Salman Rushdie in a 2022 knife attack at a New York cultural center.
Hadi Matar, 27, was convicted in February of attempted murder and assault for the stabbing, which left Rushdie blind in one eye.
AFP
World News
United States
Lebanon
Prison
Salman Rushdie
New York
Next
Opposition leader vows 'empty' polling stations for Venezuelan legislative vote: AFP interview
Ukraine Defense Minister to lead team at Russia talks, aiming for ceasefire: Zelensky
Previous
