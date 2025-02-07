Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc leader Mohammad Raad criticized U.S. Deputy Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus' remarks from Baabda Palace, calling them a "blatant interference in Lebanese sovereignty" and a violation of diplomatic norms and international relations.



Raad described Ortagus' statements as "filled with hatred and irresponsibility," accusing her of targeting a key national faction that is an integral part of Lebanon's political system.



Addressing corruption allegations, Raad said, "Those who claim to fight corruption should not support terrorism."



He argued that Israel's war on Gaza and Lebanon exposed its "ugly reality" and that the global community can now see who truly funds and arms terrorism and displaces people from their lands.



"The true victor is the one who exposes the aggressor's crimes, including genocide against civilians, women, and hospitals," he added.



Raad reaffirmed Hezbollah's commitment to "the path of resistance," emphasizing the determination of the Lebanese people to uphold this choice.