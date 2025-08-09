Iran opposes Hezbollah disarmament: Khamenei adviser

09-08-2025 | 09:23
Iran opposes Hezbollah disarmament: Khamenei adviser
Iran opposes Hezbollah disarmament: Khamenei adviser

Iran opposes the Lebanese government's decision to disarm Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah, a senior adviser to supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei said on Saturday, the Tasnim news agency reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is certainly opposed to the disarmament of Hezbollah," international affairs adviser Ali Akbar Velayati said. "Iran has always supported the people and the resistance of Lebanon and continues to do so."


AFP
 

