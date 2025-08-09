Parliament Speaker Berri offers condolences to Lebanese soldiers' families: We stand with the army

Lebanon News
09-08-2025 | 10:35
High views

2min


Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri extended his deepest condolences to the Lebanese Army and the families of the soldiers who were killed while carrying out their national duty in South Lebanon.

 He said, "Once again, this national institution, which embodies the hopes and aspirations of the Lebanese people, preserves unity, security, and stability, sanctifying national sovereignty through sacrifice and dedication, offering more martyrs and wounded."

Berri emphasized, "At this painful and tragic moment, we stand with the army and beside it to enable it to fulfill its national duties, to which it has sworn allegiance and loyalty, regardless of the sacrifices involved."

He added, "May the martyrs rest in peace, and heartfelt condolences go to their families and the military institution—its leadership, officers, and personnel. We pray for the swift recovery of the wounded."

Following the tragic incident, Berri instructed the civil defense units of the Risala Scouts to deploy all their medical and volunteer resources to assist the Lebanese Army in rescue operations and evacuate the injured.

Lebanon News

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

Condolences

Lebanese

Soldiers

Families

Army

