Hezbollah strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's call to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, describing it as a blatant expression of a "racist and fascist ideology that threatens humanity and undermines the fundamental right of people to their land."



In a statement, Hezbollah asserted that "what the enemy failed to achieve through war will not be accomplished through deceptive slogans promoting a so-called better life for Gazans outside their homeland."



The group labeled the proposal as "dangerous and illogical," warning that it reflects the scale of the ongoing conspiracy against the Palestinian people.



Hezbollah called on Arab and Islamic nations to take concrete steps to counter what it termed an "occupation scheme," cautioning that failure to act could lead to dire consequences for regional independence, wealth, and stability.