'We are all migrants,' pope says during Canary Islands visit

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12-06-2026 | 05:24
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&#39;We are all migrants,&#39; pope says during Canary Islands visit
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'We are all migrants,' pope says during Canary Islands visit

Pope Leo XIV told migrants on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Friday that "we are all migrants," on the final day of a week-long visit to Spain focused on the issue of irregular immigration.

Tenerife is one of Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic, which have become a gateway for tens of thousands of irregular migrants seeking a better life in Europe.


AFP
 

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