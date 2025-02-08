US Embassy welcomes proposed cabinet, urges reform-oriented ministerial statement

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon welcomed Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s announcement of a proposed cabinet, emphasizing that the Lebanese people deserve a government committed to rebuilding state institutions, combating corruption, and implementing necessary reforms.



The embassy urged the drafting of a ministerial statement that would set Lebanon on a path toward achieving these objectives.

