Egypt welcomed the formation of the new government in Lebanon and looks forward to the government gaining the confidence of the Lebanese Parliament.



Egypt praised this important step, which will contribute to achieving security and stability in the brotherly country of Lebanon and restoring its rightful regional position.



It considered the formation of the new government as a significant step toward beginning a new phase that works to fulfill the aspirations of the Lebanese people, preserving Lebanon's sovereignty, unity, security, and stability.



Egypt also reaffirmed its commitment to continue providing all forms of support to Lebanon to achieve security, stability, and prosperity.