Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one

07-05-2025 | 10:42
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one

A National News Agency report indicated that an Israeli drone targeted a destroyed house in the village of Majdal Zoun, located in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, on Wednesday.  

The attack resulted in one injury, with no further details available at this time.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Drone

Majdal Zoun

Lebanon

Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
