Lebanese Ministers share their visions for reform and development in recent statements to LBCI

Lebanon's newly appointed ministers have shared their plans and visions for their respective ministries in recent interviews with LBCI, expressing their commitment to reform and national development.



Fayez Rasamny, Lebanon’s new Minister of Public Works, highlighted his ambition to establish a clear plan focusing on law, restoring public trust, and appointing qualified individuals. He emphasized the importance of action with quick results.



Hanin Al-Sayed, Minister of Social Affairs, outlined her goal of building comprehensive social protection for the Lebanese people, focusing on reform and institutional development. She also discussed her plans to address the Syrian refugee crisis, noting her awareness of the modest ministry budget but stressing its capacity to provide services.



Joe Issa Khoury, Minister of Industry, shared his vision of encouraging the return of Lebanese nationals working abroad. He emphasized the pivotal role of the Ministry of Industry in creating job opportunities through industrial development. He also expressed his goal to raise exports to $10 to $11 billion, a move he believes would significantly impact Lebanon’s balance of payments.



Nizar Al-Hani, Minister of Agriculture, focused on initiatives to rehabilitate agricultural lands to ensure food security and improve the technical capabilities of farmers through guidance and awareness campaigns.



Adel Nassar, Minister of Justice, stressed the importance of coordination with the Supreme Judicial Council and ensuring the protection of investigative judges to guarantee their independence. He also emphasized the ministry’s role in preventing outside interference in judicial matters.



Paul Morcos, Minister of Information, noted that while he does not yet have a clear vision, he has reviewed the proposed media law and provided feedback. He discussed his plans to improve the Ministry of Information and Lebanon’s national television, working to revitalize the institution and promote press freedom.



Minister of Labor Mohammad Haidar emphasized that addressing wages and the minimum wage would be his ministry's first priority. He also noted that improving labor contracts between employees and companies will be a key focus to enhance working conditions and opportunities.



Minister of Environment Tamara Zain highlighted the pressing challenges of climate change and environmental destruction. She pointed out the need to tackle the environmental damage caused by Israeli aggression and stressed the importance of restoring institutional work order in the country.