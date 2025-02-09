Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation

09-02-2025 | 05:26
Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation
2min
Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation

Grand Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan expressed his satisfaction with the formation of Lebanon's new government, particularly welcoming the participation of the Lebanese Forces. 

In a statement, he emphasized the importance of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's leadership in ensuring effective governance under President Joseph Aoun's administration. He called for an inclusive and reform-driven approach accommodating all political factions, including opposition voices and minority groups.  

Kabalan stressed the need for economic and electoral reforms, the fight against corruption, and a national development strategy that prioritizes the rights and needs of southern Lebanon. 

He also underscored Lebanon's regional position, reiterating that the country cannot be isolated from existential threats. He described Israel as the root cause of regional instability, dismissing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "disgraced butcher" and U.S. President Donald Trump as a "showman."  

Highlighting Lebanon's role in Arab and Islamic affairs, Kabalan said the country remains committed to confronting Israeli aggression and strengthening ties with its regional allies, particularly Saudi Arabia. He urged Salam to seize a "historic opportunity" to reinforce Lebanon's Arab and Islamic partnerships.

