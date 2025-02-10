UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability

Lebanon News
10-02-2025 | 11:52
High views
UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability
2min
UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability

UNIFIL congratulated Lebanon on forming the new government and reaffirmed its steadfast support for the Lebanese Armed Forces in their redeployment in the south.

In a statement, UNIFIL congratulated Lebanon on the formation of the new government, expressing the peacekeeping forces' support for Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's government in its efforts to fully implement U.N. Resolution 1701, including through a strong partnership with the Lebanese Army and other security institutions.

UNIFIL and its peacekeeping forces from 48 countries reiterated their unwavering support for the Lebanese Armed Forces in their redeployment in southern Lebanon and for government institutions in their efforts to establish state authority and assist citizens in returning to their villages and beginning reconstruction. 

The statement also emphasized UNIFIL's commitment to supporting the region's stability for the return of normal life to the residents on both sides of the Blue Line.

UNIFIL also affirmed its commitment to its responsibilities in ensuring security and stability by neutrally monitoring the commitments of all parties by U.N. Resolution 1701. 

The statement concluded: "We look forward to continuing cooperation with the new Lebanese government to achieve lasting peace and sustainable recovery."

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Government

Formation

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?
LBCI Previous

