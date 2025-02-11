MP Elias Hankash to LBCI: Justice Minister prioritizes separating the judiciary from political influence

Lebanon News
11-02-2025 | 10:58
High views
MP Elias Hankash to LBCI: Justice Minister prioritizes separating the judiciary from political influence
2min
MP Elias Hankash to LBCI: Justice Minister prioritizes separating the judiciary from political influence

MP Elias Hankash emphasized the need for Lebanon to embrace artificial intelligence, stating that the country remains far from keeping up with this technological advancement.  

In an interview with LBCI, Hankash highlighted that the Justice Minister has prioritized separating the judiciary from political influence. He underscored the importance of addressing the Beirut Port explosion case and ensuring judicial independence from political interference as key issues to tackle.  

"I hope people will regain trust in the judiciary, especially as judges face immense challenges," Hankash said.  

He described recent political shifts as one of the developments stemming from the 2019 uprising.  

Regarding the appointment of Adel Nassar as Justice Minister, Hankash noted that while Nassar is not a member of the Kataeb Party, he is a close associate and highly competent for the position.  

On the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) 's absence from the newly formed government, Hankash remarked that the party would now play the role of the opposition, calling it a healthy dynamic for state-building.  

He also praised President Joseph Aoun, saying that his leadership has earned consensus and successfully shielded the military institution from the political turmoil that led to the collapse of other state institutions.

President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
