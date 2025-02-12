Beirut judge releases two on bail in Central Bank consultancy case, keeps Riad Salameh in custody

Bilal Halawi, the first investigative judge in Beirut, has concluded the investigation into the consultancy account file at the Central Bank of Lebanon.



The decision came after he received an additional complaint from the Financial Public Prosecution following his hearings with former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and lawyers Marwan Issa Khoury and Michel Tueni.



Halawi decided to release Khoury and Tueni on bail. However, Salameh remains in custody.



The judge has referred the case to the Financial Public Prosecution for further review, contingent on the payment of the bail.