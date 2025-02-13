Handover ceremony at Ministry of Industry: Joe Issa Khoury says industrial cities anchor people to their land

13-02-2025 | 05:42
Handover ceremony at Ministry of Industry: Joe Issa Khoury says industrial cities anchor people to their land
3min
Handover ceremony at Ministry of Industry: Joe Issa Khoury says industrial cities anchor people to their land

Lebanese Industry Minister Joe Issa Khoury affirmed that the plan is in place to achieve a renaissance in the industrial sector through serious efforts and solutions to its challenges.

In a speech during the handover ceremony between him and former Industry Minister George Bouchikian, Khoury said that "industry is essential for securing jobs and generating foreign currency through exports, but it is also crucial because it roots people in their land, reduces emigration, and ensures balanced growth and sustainable development, especially if we establish industrial cities in various regions."

He added, "This ministry is vital on several levels, particularly because it contributes to Lebanon's economic growth and food security. Its role is also fundamental in reducing the trade deficit. We will also work to strengthen the 'Made in Lebanon' slogan, which has become a symbol and a prominent brand for marketing Lebanon’s name both domestically and internationally."

Khoury emphasized that this slogan is synonymous with quality and helps with exports and opening new markets through continued reliance on standards and adopting specifications, highlighting that this is achieved through persistent work with Libnor and the Industrial Research Institute.

For his part, Bouchikian noted that "we worked as a cohesive team, with our focus on serving the citizen first, growing the economy, and developing industry. We adopted modern methods and helped the national productive sector emerge from the constraints imposed on it. We strengthened confidence in it in both the local and international markets."

He added, "In return, industrialists responded to us and met us halfway. They worked on investment, expansion, and outreach, taking risks during the war and overcoming the aggression. They chose to stay in Lebanon, holding on to the land, their industrial heritage, and their workers. They dedicated their lives and made significant sacrifices in the factories and workshops, accompanying the first, second, and third generations."

