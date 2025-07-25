Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike

Lebanon News
25-07-2025 | 10:46
High views
Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike
Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike

The Israeli army said it carried out a strike in southern Lebanon earlier Friday, killing Ali Mohammad Hassan Kassan, the Hezbollah official in charge of manpower for the Bint Jbeil sector.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed Kassan had recently been working to rebuild Hezbollah’s presence in the area and recruit new members during the ongoing conflict.

Adraee said his activities violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, adding that the Israeli military would “continue operating to eliminate any threat to Israel.”

