Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
25-07-2025 | 10:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike
The Israeli army said it carried out a strike in southern Lebanon earlier Friday, killing Ali Mohammad Hassan Kassan, the Hezbollah official in charge of manpower for the Bint Jbeil sector.
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed Kassan had recently been working to rebuild Hezbollah’s presence in the area and recruit new members during the ongoing conflict.
Adraee said his activities violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, adding that the Israeli military would “continue operating to eliminate any threat to Israel.”
Lebanon News
Israel
Strike
Lebanon
Ali Mohammad Hassan Kassan
Hezbollah
Bint Jbeil
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
Israeli army: Senior Hezbollah naval commander killed in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
2025-07-17
Israeli army: Senior Hezbollah naval commander killed in southern Lebanon strike
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-01
Israeli military claims strike killed Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-21
Israeli military: Hezbollah official killed in South Lebanon's Tyre strike
Lebanon News
2025-05-21
Israeli military: Hezbollah official killed in South Lebanon's Tyre strike
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-07
Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app
0
Lebanon News
08:29
Georges Abdallah says resistance must continue as Israel faces ‘final chapter’
Lebanon News
08:29
Georges Abdallah says resistance must continue as Israel faces ‘final chapter’
0
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanese Georges Abdallah lands in Beirut after 40 years in French jail
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanese Georges Abdallah lands in Beirut after 40 years in French jail
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanon and Turkey discuss military cooperation in Istanbul meeting
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanon and Turkey discuss military cooperation in Istanbul meeting
0
Middle East News
10:50
France's top court rules arrest warrant for ex-Syrian leader Assad is invalid
Middle East News
10:50
France's top court rules arrest warrant for ex-Syrian leader Assad is invalid
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
2025-06-14
MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace
0
World News
08:17
Iran diplomat says held 'frank' talks with European powers over Israel war, sanctions
World News
08:17
Iran diplomat says held 'frank' talks with European powers over Israel war, sanctions
0
World News
03:32
Zelensky says Russian negotiators have 'begun to discuss' possible Putin meeting
World News
03:32
Zelensky says Russian negotiators have 'begun to discuss' possible Putin meeting
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:51
US envoy links country’s support to Lebanon enforcing state control over weapons — statement
Lebanon News
15:51
US envoy links country’s support to Lebanon enforcing state control over weapons — statement
2
Lebanon News
08:29
Georges Abdallah says resistance must continue as Israel faces ‘final chapter’
Lebanon News
08:29
Georges Abdallah says resistance must continue as Israel faces ‘final chapter’
3
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanese Georges Abdallah lands in Beirut after 40 years in French jail
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanese Georges Abdallah lands in Beirut after 40 years in French jail
4
Lebanon News
10:46
Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
10:46
Israeli military says senior Hezbollah official killed in southern Lebanon strike
5
Lebanon News
07:25
Lebanese army helicopters join firefighting efforts in Cyprus
Lebanon News
07:25
Lebanese army helicopters join firefighting efforts in Cyprus
6
Lebanon News
07:10
Tourism chief says Beirut airport traffic rising but falls short of summer hopes
Lebanon News
07:10
Tourism chief says Beirut airport traffic rising but falls short of summer hopes
7
Lebanon News
06:36
Hezbollah's Qomati warns of regional conspiracy, urges Lebanese unity
Lebanon News
06:36
Hezbollah's Qomati warns of regional conspiracy, urges Lebanese unity
8
World News
15:59
France to recognise Palestinian state in September, Macron says
World News
15:59
France to recognise Palestinian state in September, Macron says
