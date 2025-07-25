At Paris summit, Israel secures 'strategic ground' in Syria — ‘core red lines met’

25-07-2025 | 13:10
At Paris summit, Israel secures &#39;strategic ground&#39; in Syria — ‘core red lines met’
At Paris summit, Israel secures 'strategic ground' in Syria — ‘core red lines met’

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Laetithia Harb

Following a summit held in Paris, Israel secured key conditions regarding southern Syria during a meeting that included Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and U.S. envoy Tom Barrack.

The agreement reaffirmed Israeli red lines in the region: maintaining a buffer zone, disarming towns in southern Syria, and preventing Syrian regime forces from entering these areas. The discussions specifically focused on Druze-majority towns, with the stated aim of protecting their security—particularly in Sweida.

Israeli officials welcomed the outcome, describing it as meeting Tel Aviv’s core demands and safeguarding its interests in Syria. As part of the deal, the dismantling of weapons in Quneitra and Daraa was agreed upon, alongside the formation of local security committees that would operate without heavy arms.

The agreement concerning Sweida is considered the most significant. It will unfold in two phases under direct U.S. supervision. The first phase involves the withdrawal of tribal forces and Syrian government troops from Druze villages, a process to be verified by Druze factions. 

In the second phase, local councils composed of Sweida residents will be established to manage the region’s resources and services, as well as monitor the agreement’s implementation and document any violations.

The deal also bars any organizations affiliated with the Syrian government from entering the area, while granting access to international agencies.

While Israeli officials described the agreement as a major achievement, some within the Druze community in Israel criticized it as deepening Israeli involvement in Druze affairs.

The Israeli-Syrian border was also included in the agreement. Joint Israeli and Syrian security and technical teams will be tasked with maintaining order along the frontier. Additional meetings may be held if the agreement is successfully implemented and calm returns to the Syrian front, where Israeli influence continues to expand.

News Bulletin Reports

Summit

France

United States

Syria

Israel

Ron Dermer

Asaad al-Shaibani

Tom Barrack

