Lebanese Georges Abdallah lands in Beirut after 40 years in French jail

Lebanon News
25-07-2025 | 08:06
High views
Lebanese Georges Abdallah lands in Beirut after 40 years in French jail
Lebanese Georges Abdallah lands in Beirut after 40 years in French jail

Pro-Palestinian Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah arrived back in Beirut on Friday after serving more than 40 years in jail in France for the killings of two diplomats.

Abdallah, who was released on condition he never return to France, was welcomed by family members at the airport's VIP lounge. Dozens of supporters, some waving Palestinian or Lebanese Communist Party flags, gathered near the arrivals hall to give him a hero's reception, an AFP correspondent reported.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

Beirut

France

