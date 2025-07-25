News
Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app
News Bulletin Reports
25-07-2025 | 13:00
3
min
Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In Lebanon's shadowy pharmaceutical market, two major threats put patients' lives at risk: counterfeit drugs and smuggled medicines.
While counterfeit medications are manipulated in their composition, smuggled drugs—whether authentic or not—often lack proper storage and transport conditions, making them equally dangerous
The Public Health Ministry is now taking steps to combat both phenomena, starting with the development of a mobile application that will allow patients to verify the safety of any medication before purchasing it.
How does it work?
By scanning the barcode on the packaging, users can trace the medicine's journey from the manufacturer to the distributor and ultimately to the pharmacy. If the drug is found to be illegal or unsafe, it will become easier to hold those responsible accountable.
As part of its recent enforcement measures, the ministry has referred 18 pharmacies to the judiciary on suspicion of distributing counterfeit drugs. In parallel, the Order of Pharmacists of Lebanon is taking disciplinary actions against violators.
Currently, 25% of Lebanon's pharmaceutical market is made up of locally produced drugs.
Officials are urging the public not to fall victim to manipulation or fear-mongering, emphasizing that generic alternatives to branded medicines are always available.
To raise awareness, the government has launched a national campaign to combat the smuggling and counterfeiting of medicines.
As part of the initiative, the Health Minister announced preliminary results from recent laboratory testing of dietary supplements, which had previously raised concerns over health safety standards.
Information Minister Ziad Makary also warned against corporate blackmail and paid smear campaigns on media platforms, which ultimately affect citizens.
According to both ministries, the ultimate solution lies in expediting the Cabinet's approval of the implementation decrees for the creation of the National Drug Authority. This long-awaited body would oversee, inspect, and regulate Lebanon's pharmaceutical market to ensure unified and transparent control over one of the country's most vital sectors.
