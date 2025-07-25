Georges Abdallah says resistance must continue as Israel faces ‘final chapter’

Pro-Palestinian Lebanese activist Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, upon arriving in Beirut, said that a political prisoner’s strength “comes from comrades leading the fight,” adding that Israel “is living the final chapter of its existence.”



In remarks shared after his release, Abdallah credited “collective action” for securing his freedom.



He stressed that the resistance must press on, criticizing Arab silence over events in Gaza. “Some Arabs remain unmoved by what is happening,” he said, while saluting fallen resistance fighters: “The resistance is not weak — its leaders are martyrs, not traitors.”