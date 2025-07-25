Hezbollah's Qomati warns of regional conspiracy, urges Lebanese unity

25-07-2025 | 06:36
High views
Hezbollah's Qomati warns of regional conspiracy, urges Lebanese unity
2min
Hezbollah's Qomati warns of regional conspiracy, urges Lebanese unity

Member of Hezbollah's Political Council and former minister Mahmoud Qomati warned of a "large and dangerous project" targeting the region, stressing that only national unity can protect Lebanon. He said that any attempt to undermine this unity serves Israel and the broader conspiratorial agenda.

In remarks delivered during a memorial held by Hezbollah for missing fighter Ali Afif Nahleh, Qomati urged Lebanese citizens to rally around their country and its sovereignty. 

"Our call today is clear, vital, and significant: we must unite as Lebanese in service of this nation. At the forefront is the resistance, which defends Lebanon's sovereignty. We are not a tool serving any foreign country. We are the arm, strength, and weapon of this nation, and we will defend it in all its diversity. We will not submit to anyone or relinquish our power, no matter the threats," he stated.

Qomati emphasized that abandoning the resistance's weapons would mean "the end of Lebanon."

He further warned that Lebanon is "at the heart of the storm" and faces existential threats from all directions. 

Referring to international positions, he claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron had presented Lebanon with a stark choice between Israeli and Syrian tutelage. He also cited alleged statements by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, who he claimed suggested that Lebanon could become part of Greater Syria if it does not comply with Western demands.

"These are things that some Lebanese fail to hear because their minds are consumed by hatred and resentment," Qomati said, calling for a unified national stance in the face of growing regional and internal challenges.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Mahmoud Qomati

Lebanese

Unity

Tourism chief says Beirut airport traffic rising but falls short of summer hopes
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Baraachit
