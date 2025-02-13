Newly appointed Lebanese FM begins Paris visit with high-level diplomatic meetings

Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 10:32
High views
Newly appointed Lebanese FM begins Paris visit with high-level diplomatic meetings
3min
Newly appointed Lebanese FM begins Paris visit with high-level diplomatic meetings

Newly appointed Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji began his visit to Paris with a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of a ministerial conference on Syria hosted by France.  

Raji met with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, who expressed hope for a "new phase in Lebanon," emphasizing necessary and difficult reforms. 

The two officials discussed bilateral relations, with Raji expressing Lebanon's appreciation for France's continued support in various sectors. They also reviewed the possibility of including a special segment in an upcoming France-led conference on Lebanon to coordinate international assistance for the Lebanese Army.  

During a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Raji received assurances of Egypt's full support for Lebanon. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to leveraging its diplomatic influence to ensure full implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and a complete Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon.  

The Egyptian minister also conveyed President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's appreciation for Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and his role, underscoring the importance of Aoun's inaugural speech as a roadmap for Lebanon's recovery. He expressed Egypt's anticipation of President Aoun's visit to Cairo.  

Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, reiterated Qatar's steadfast support for Lebanon across political, economic, and social sectors, particularly in addressing the Syrian refugee crisis. Both officials agreed on the need to reactivate the Lebanese-Qatari High Joint Committee.  

Raji also held talks with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno, reaffirming Lebanon's full commitment to implementing Resolution 1701 in its entirety and stressing the importance of a complete Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories.  

In a separate meeting with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, discussions focused on strengthening Lebanese-Bahraini relations and recent regional developments.  
 
During a working lunch hosted by the French foreign minister for participating delegations, Raji emphasized the importance of international cooperation in ensuring the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. 

He called for financial assistance to help refugees rebuild their villages, restore infrastructure, and access essential services such as healthcare and education. Raji stressed that Lebanon could no longer bear the burden of the crisis, which he warned threatened the country's stability and diversity.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

FM

Youssef Raji

Paris

Visit

Diplomatic

Meetings

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
LBCI Previous

