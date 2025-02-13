News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges
Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 11:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges
A handover ceremony occurred at the Lebanese Defense Ministry in Yarzeh as Michel Mnassa assumed office from outgoing Defense Minister Maurice Sleem.
The ceremony began with Mnassa laying a wreath at the Army Martyrs' Monument within the ministry's premises and lighting the commemorative flame to the sound of military music.
Upon his arrival at the ministry courtyard, Mnassa was welcomed by acting Army Commander Major General Hassan Audi, Secretary-General of the Higher Defense Council Major General Mohammad Al-Moustafa, and several senior officers. Official honors were rendered in his presence.
Following a meeting between the two ministers, during which Sleem briefed Mnassa on the ministry's affairs, Sleem addressed the press, praising the Lebanese Army's resilience despite ongoing crises, challenges, and Israeli aggression.
Sleem stressed the urgent need for Israel to withdraw from the southern Lebanese territories it occupied during the war, in accordance with the February 18 deadline, and to fully implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, including ceasefire arrangements for lasting stability in the south. He also stressed the importance of securing Lebanon's northern and eastern borders to curb smuggling and illegal crossings.
Addressing the well-being of military personnel, Sleem emphasized the necessity of ensuring fair salaries for both active and retired members of the armed forces, allowing them to focus on their national duties without financial hardship.
In return, Mnassa vowed to build on past achievements and uphold institutional integrity. He affirmed his commitment to teamwork and adherence to legal frameworks to sustain the ministry's operations.
Responding to questions about Israel's request to extend its presence in some regions of South Lebanon until the end of the month, Mnassa reaffirmed Lebanon's firm rejection of the proposal. He stated that Lebanese authorities are actively working to ensure the scheduled Israeli withdrawal and that the government remains committed to implementing Resolution 1701, which will be included in its ministerial statement.
"Resolution 1701 is a binding U.N. decision that the Security Council unanimously adopted. Lebanon is committed to its implementation, while Israel obstructs it. We will continue our efforts to enforce it," Mnassa declared.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Defense
Ministry
Handover
Ceremony
Security
Challenges
Next
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:30
Health Ministry handover ceremony held amid numerous challenges
Lebanon News
05:30
Health Ministry handover ceremony held amid numerous challenges
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Handover ceremony at Lebanon's Social Affairs Ministry sets vision for youth and reforms
Lebanon News
12:27
Handover ceremony at Lebanon's Social Affairs Ministry sets vision for youth and reforms
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon's Ministry of Youth and Sports: Handover ceremony and future plans
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon's Ministry of Youth and Sports: Handover ceremony and future plans
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:20
Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony
Lebanon News
13:20
Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
12:44
Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)
Lebanon News
12:44
Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:46
President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18
Lebanon News
08:46
President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Civil Defense recovers three bodies in search operations in South Lebanon's Khiam and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Civil Defense recovers three bodies in search operations in South Lebanon's Khiam and Aita al-Shaab
0
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
2
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
3
Lebanon News
12:44
Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)
Lebanon News
12:44
Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)
4
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)
5
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
7
Lebanon News
10:32
Newly appointed Lebanese FM begins Paris visit with high-level diplomatic meetings
Lebanon News
10:32
Newly appointed Lebanese FM begins Paris visit with high-level diplomatic meetings
8
Lebanon News
04:36
Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador
Lebanon News
04:36
Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More