Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges

A handover ceremony occurred at the Lebanese Defense Ministry in Yarzeh as Michel Mnassa assumed office from outgoing Defense Minister Maurice Sleem.



The ceremony began with Mnassa laying a wreath at the Army Martyrs' Monument within the ministry's premises and lighting the commemorative flame to the sound of military music.



Upon his arrival at the ministry courtyard, Mnassa was welcomed by acting Army Commander Major General Hassan Audi, Secretary-General of the Higher Defense Council Major General Mohammad Al-Moustafa, and several senior officers. Official honors were rendered in his presence.



Following a meeting between the two ministers, during which Sleem briefed Mnassa on the ministry's affairs, Sleem addressed the press, praising the Lebanese Army's resilience despite ongoing crises, challenges, and Israeli aggression.



Sleem stressed the urgent need for Israel to withdraw from the southern Lebanese territories it occupied during the war, in accordance with the February 18 deadline, and to fully implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, including ceasefire arrangements for lasting stability in the south. He also stressed the importance of securing Lebanon's northern and eastern borders to curb smuggling and illegal crossings.



Addressing the well-being of military personnel, Sleem emphasized the necessity of ensuring fair salaries for both active and retired members of the armed forces, allowing them to focus on their national duties without financial hardship.



In return, Mnassa vowed to build on past achievements and uphold institutional integrity. He affirmed his commitment to teamwork and adherence to legal frameworks to sustain the ministry's operations.



Responding to questions about Israel's request to extend its presence in some regions of South Lebanon until the end of the month, Mnassa reaffirmed Lebanon's firm rejection of the proposal. He stated that Lebanese authorities are actively working to ensure the scheduled Israeli withdrawal and that the government remains committed to implementing Resolution 1701, which will be included in its ministerial statement.



"Resolution 1701 is a binding U.N. decision that the Security Council unanimously adopted. Lebanon is committed to its implementation, while Israel obstructs it. We will continue our efforts to enforce it," Mnassa declared.