Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited the tomb of the late Rafic Hariri on Friday morning to mark the 20th anniversary of the former prime minister’s assassination. He stressed that true stability and security in Lebanon can only be achieved through justice.



In a statement on X, Salam honored Hariri’s legacy in serving Lebanon, maintaining national unity, and striving for the country's prosperity.

He highlighted Hariri's deep love for the Lebanese people and the respect he garnered across the Arab world and beyond, leaving a significant moral and political legacy for Lebanon.



Salam concluded with a tribute to all Lebanese martyrs, praying for their souls.