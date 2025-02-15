MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: No blocking third in government, ministerial statement must be clear

MP Razi El Hage stated that any ambiguities in the ministerial statement will not be accepted, and the government will not be approved if it remains unclear.



He highlighted that this government does not have a blocking third and that most ministers share a vision aligned with the state.



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he criticized attempts to evade the ceasefire and the failure to hand over Hezbollah’s weapons to the Lebanese army, describing these as excuses Israel uses to justify its continued aggression.



El Hage emphasized, "We cannot accept any Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory, and it is essential that any violations are monitored by the state. This is why it is crucial to reaffirm that the state holds the exclusive right to wield arms."



When asked about any issues with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, he explained, "The only problem is the lack of order within the institutions."



Regarding Syrian displacement, El Hage remarked, "The correct term is 'illegal Syrian presence in Lebanon,' and with Assad’s regime collapsing, all the reasons preventing their return have disappeared."