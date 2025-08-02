Lebanon’s president urges $1 billion a year: Can this funding finally secure the army and stabilize the south?

02-08-2025 | 13:13
Lebanon’s president urges $1 billion a year: Can this funding finally secure the army and stabilize the south?
2min
Lebanon’s president urges $1 billion a year: Can this funding finally secure the army and stabilize the south?

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

While everything President Joseph Aoun outlined in his recent speech is important and cannot be separated in terms of implementation, the core of his message centered on proposed solutions—chief among them, securing $1 billion in annual funding for the Lebanese Army over the next ten years.

Sources familiar with the matter said that although Aoun presented his points gradually, he considers them equally urgent. They noted that the weapons issue remains the key priority. His call for $1 billion in funding stems from his experience as a former army commander and his understanding of what the military requires to fulfill its full mission.

According to information obtained by LBCI, the army support plan was first initiated during Aoun’s tenure as commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces and has since continued to develop, aiming to reinforce the army’s deployment in the south in line with the ceasefire agreement.

The requested annual funding is primarily intended to support the army’s presence in the south. It would cover salaries for military personnel, the costs of recruiting new troops, and logistical needs related to deployment, including equipment and facilities. 

The funds would also support special arrangements specific to the army’s operational requirements, which are not publicly disclosed due to the sensitive nature of its work.

According to the army’s current plan, troop numbers in the south are expected to reach 10,000 by this fall, following the recruitment of 4,500 additional soldiers.

President Aoun, aware that placing all weapons in the hands of the army necessitates the military being adequately armed to protect Lebanon’s territory and security, urged those calling for a state monopoly on arms to honor their commitment to strengthening the army since the ceasefire agreement took effect.

