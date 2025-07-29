Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’

Lebanon’s Culture Minister Ghassan Salame described Lebanese composer Ziad Rahbani as “an exceptional talent,” and a vital part of his family’s artistic legacy in the Arab world and the Levant.



Salame told LBCI that Rahbani “was aware of the weaknesses and shortcomings of Lebanese society and dared to highlight them.”



He added that the ministry places itself at the full disposal of the late Ziad Rahbani’s heirs, as they hold the intellectual rights to his work.



“If they wish to preserve and honor his legacy, they have every right to do so,” Salame said, adding that if the family entrusts this task to the state, the ministry is fully prepared and willing to take it on with the necessary resources.