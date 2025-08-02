Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



When Lebanese expatriate women arrive in Lebanon, one of the first things many of them do is visit a beauty salon. From blow-dries to eyebrow shaping, these routine services are significantly cheaper compared to prices abroad.



According to the numbers, the basic beauty services done weekly include a manicure and pedicure, which cost around $20; a blow-dry, around $10; and eyebrow shaping, approximately $5. In total, customers could pay about $35 at a standard salon in Lebanon.



The same services in Dubai, for example, would cost around $100: a manicure and pedicure about $45, a blow-dry between $35 and $40, and eyebrow shaping between $15 and $20. The total comes to approximately $95 to $105.



In Paris, prices are even higher. A manicure and pedicure cost around $50, a blow-dry $40, and eyebrow shaping $15, bringing the total to about $105 to $120.



In Canada, prices are even steeper. A manicure and pedicure range from $50 to $60, a blow-dry from $35 to $45, and eyebrow shaping from $15 to $25, with a total cost of roughly $100 to $130.



So why are beauty service prices in Lebanon lower than in many other countries?



The main reason is lower operating costs—ranging from employee wages to rent and the wide availability of products. In addition, the large number of salons across the country creates strong competition, which helps keep prices affordable.



In Lebanon, the beauty industry is not just about luxury or changing one’s look. It’s part of the country’s tourism sector—specifically, beauty tourism. While other countries, such as Turkey, are also competing in this field, Lebanon remains a key destination.



So if you’re heading to Lebanon, don’t forget to book your appointment—before salons are fully booked!