Israeli army opens fire on Houla, kills woman, injures several, and captures individuals: Security source tells LBCI

Lebanon News
16-02-2025 | 06:27
High views
Israeli army opens fire on Houla, kills woman, injures several, and captures individuals: Security source tells LBCI
Israeli army opens fire on Houla, kills woman, injures several, and captures individuals: Security source tells LBCI

A security source told LBCI that the Israeli army opened fire toward the town of Houla, killing a woman, injuring several others, and capturing some individuals.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Houla

