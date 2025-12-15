Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism

The Grand Mufti of Australia, Sheikh Riad el-Rifai, told LBCI that the Bondi Beach attack does not reflect the values or ethics of the community, describing it as a criminal act that undermines Australian society, security, and stability.



El-Rifai said the incident should be viewed as an act of sabotage against social cohesion, stressing that Australia is built on coexistence among its diverse communities.



He added that he does not expect any escalation or retaliatory reactions following the attack, noting that security forces are carrying out their duties.



Commenting on the presence of Ahmad al-Ahmad at Bondi Beach, el-Rifai said it was entirely normal and described al-Ahmad’s intervention against the attacker as an unexpected act of heroism and self-sacrifice.



He said al-Ahmad nearly lost his life while confronting the assailant.