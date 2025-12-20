Turkish sources: Head of Turkish intelligence discussed with Hamas second phase of Gaza peace plan

Turkish security sources reported that the head of Turkish intelligence, Ibrahim Kalin, met on Saturday with the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, to discuss the measures needed to move to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan.



The sources, who requested anonymity, said Kalin met with the Hamas delegation in Istanbul within the framework of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and the two sides discussed steps to prevent what they described as Israeli violations of the truce.



They added, without going into details, that they also discussed measures needed to resolve outstanding issues in preparation for moving to the second phase of the plan.



Reuters