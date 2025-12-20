Turkish sources: Head of Turkish intelligence discussed with Hamas second phase of Gaza peace plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-12-2025 | 10:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkish sources: Head of Turkish intelligence discussed with Hamas second phase of Gaza peace plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkish sources: Head of Turkish intelligence discussed with Hamas second phase of Gaza peace plan

Turkish security sources reported that the head of Turkish intelligence, Ibrahim Kalin, met on Saturday with the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its chief negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya, to discuss the measures needed to move to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan.

The sources, who requested anonymity, said Kalin met with the Hamas delegation in Istanbul within the framework of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and the two sides discussed steps to prevent what they described as Israeli violations of the truce.

They added, without going into details, that they also discussed measures needed to resolve outstanding issues in preparation for moving to the second phase of the plan.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

sources:

Turkish

intelligence

discussed

Hamas

second

phase

peace

Rubio 'confident' countries will send troops to Gaza force
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21

Preparations for second phase of Gaza plan: Egyptian intelligence chief meets Israeli leaders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-07

Netanyahu says expects to move to second phase of Gaza truce 'shortly'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Turkish experts to help find hostage bodies in Gaza: Ministry sources

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30

Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19

Rubio 'confident' countries will send troops to Gaza force

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19

UN declares famine over in Gaza, says 'situation remains critical'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19

Over 1,000 patients have died awaiting evacuation from Gaza since July 2024: WHO

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19

Hamas official says Miami talks must end Israel's Gaza truce 'violations'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12

Investigation uncovers years of forged health approvals at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Naim Qassem: US seeks to hand Lebanon to Israel, Hezbollah will never yield to pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-24

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03

Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese actor Walid al-Alayli dies at 65

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

PM Salam: First phase of weapons control south of the Litani nearing completion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

PM Salam hosts Irish prime minister, southern situation highlighted in Beirut meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

State media: Israeli drone hovers over Beirut, southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
07:53

Israeli patrol advances into Al-Qunaitra, sets up temporary checkpoint: SANA

LBCI
World News
02:40

Trump administration begins release of Epstein files

LBCI
Middle East News
10:16

NBC News: Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new strikes on Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More