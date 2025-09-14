China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea

World News
14-09-2025 | 00:18
High views
China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea

China's military said on Sunday it had conducted routine patrols in the South China Sea and warned the Philippines against any provocations.

The two countries have been engaged in a long-running maritime standoff in the strategic waterway that has included regular clashes between coast guard ships and massive naval exercises.

A spokesperson for the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command said the Philippines must immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea.

"We sternly warn the Philippine side to immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea, as well as bringing in external forces for backing such efforts that are destined to be futile," the spokesperson said.

Reuters

