Lebanese army urges citizens to avoid southern areas due to unexploded ordnance and potential Israeli presence

Lebanon News
16-02-2025 | 07:24
Lebanese army urges citizens to avoid southern areas due to unexploded ordnance and potential Israeli presence
Lebanese army urges citizens to avoid southern areas due to unexploded ordnance and potential Israeli presence

On Sunday, the Lebanese army command emphasized the importance of citizens refraining from heading to southern areas where military deployment has not been fully completed. 

The army urged the public to follow the directives of stationed units to ensure their safety and avoid innocent casualties, citing the risk of unexploded Israeli ordnance and the possibility of Israeli forces still being present in the region.
 

