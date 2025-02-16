News
Walid Jumblatt says future confrontation with Israel 'must be political, not military'
Lebanon News
16-02-2025 | 07:56
Walid Jumblatt says future confrontation with Israel 'must be political, not military'
Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt stated that "militant militias have become part of history," emphasizing that any future confrontation with Israel must be political, not military.
In an interview with Sputnik, Jumblatt explained that the formation of the new government under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam comes in light of recent political and military developments, including Israel's latest invasion.
He noted that the new administration aims to implement international resolutions and the Taif Agreement to ensure stability in Lebanon.
He warned that Israel is unlikely to abide by international resolutions, pointing to its attempts to occupy five sites in Lebanon, calling for efforts to thwart these plans.
Jumblatt also stressed the need for reforms required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the implementation of Resolution 1701 on the Lebanese-Israeli border, and further investigation into the Beirut Port explosion while securing Lebanon’s border with Syria.
Regarding recent events at Beirut’s airport, he argued that the Ministry of Public Works cannot be blamed for the unrest, asserting that the Cabinet is responsible for decisions on such matters.
He clarified that the Ministry of Interior has the authority to inspect the airport and its luggage, adding that while peaceful protests are the right of the Lebanese people, Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport must remain a hub for all Lebanese citizens.
On the Palestinian issue, Jumblatt criticized Israel and the United States for failing to offer real solutions for Palestinian statehood, pointing to Israel’s continued rejection of a Palestinian state.
He rejected Donald Trump’s proposed solution for Gaza, calling it an attempt to build a "Riviera of the Middle East" at the expense of Palestinian freedom.
Jumblatt expressed concern over Israeli demands to annex the West Bank and expel Palestinians from Gaza, warning that settlement expansion in the West Bank threatens the possibility of a Palestinian state.
He stressed the need for Arab countries to take political and financial responsibility for supporting the Palestinian cause and confronting Israel’s efforts to resettle Palestinians.
He concluded by accusing the United States of giving Israel a "green light" to carry out brutal plans in the region, a move that he said is widely rejected by the Arab people.
