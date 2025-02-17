News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
Lebanon News
17-02-2025 | 09:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
The Israeli army spokesperson said Monday that small numbers of Israeli forces will remain in five strategic locations in South Lebanon after February 18.
He described this measure as temporary, stating that it will continue "until the Lebanese Army is ready to implement the terms of the ceasefire agreement."
The spokesperson added that extending the implementation aligns with the ceasefire mechanism, reaffirming Israel's commitment to the ceasefire process.
He added that Lebanese people will be allowed tomorrow to return to their villages, which are Kfarkela, Odaisseh, Houla, and Meiss El Jabal.
Lebanon News
Israel
Forces
Positions
South Lebanon
Next
Saudi Arabia backs Lebanon's measures to safeguard security and address UNIFIL attack
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Lebanon's President to US Senator: Israel must withdraw within agreed deadline of Feb. 18
Lebanon News
2025-02-15
Lebanon's President to US Senator: Israel must withdraw within agreed deadline of Feb. 18
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Mikati says ceasefire agreement to remain in effect until February 18, 2025
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-14
Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-14
Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
Lebanon News
11:16
Red Cross recovers body of young girl in Houla after Israeli gunfire
Lebanon News
11:16
Red Cross recovers body of young girl in Houla after Israeli gunfire
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension
0
Lebanon News
10:00
Former Energy Minister Walid Fayad responds to fuel allegations, accuses media of misinformation
Lebanon News
10:00
Former Energy Minister Walid Fayad responds to fuel allegations, accuses media of misinformation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
Lebanese army deploys armored unit near Kfarhamam in coordination with UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
Lebanese army deploys armored unit near Kfarhamam in coordination with UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
05:48
President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war
Lebanon News
05:48
President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Lebanon condemns Israeli PM’s call for Palestinian state on Saudi land
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Lebanon condemns Israeli PM’s call for Palestinian state on Saudi land
0
Middle East News
2025-02-07
Artillery shelling by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham targets Syria's border town of Jarmash, home to Lebanese residents
Middle East News
2025-02-07
Artillery shelling by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham targets Syria's border town of Jarmash, home to Lebanese residents
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
2
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must take firm stance on Israel’s withdrawal by February 18, calls for a reevaluation of the policy on Iranian flights
Lebanon News
12:03
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must take firm stance on Israel’s withdrawal by February 18, calls for a reevaluation of the policy on Iranian flights
3
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details
5
Lebanon News
05:48
President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war
Lebanon News
05:48
President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war
6
Lebanon News
03:36
Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'
Lebanon News
03:36
Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline
8
Lebanon News
04:14
Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:14
Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More