Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18

Lebanon News
17-02-2025 | 09:09
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
0min
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18

The Israeli army spokesperson said Monday that small numbers of Israeli forces will remain in five strategic locations in South Lebanon after February 18.  

He described this measure as temporary, stating that it will continue "until the Lebanese Army is ready to implement the terms of the ceasefire agreement."  

The spokesperson added that extending the implementation aligns with the ceasefire mechanism, reaffirming Israel's commitment to the ceasefire process.
 
He added that Lebanese people will be allowed tomorrow to return to their villages, which are Kfarkela, Odaisseh, Houla, and Meiss El Jabal.

