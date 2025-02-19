France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon

19-02-2025 | 00:24
France calls for Israel&#39;s full withdrawal from Lebanon
0min
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon

The French Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Paris 'acknowledges' Israel's withdrawal from villages in southern Lebanon but stressed the need for a complete pullout as 'soon as possible.'

"Israel's military is still present in five locations on Lebanese territory," the ministry noted, adding that France urges a complete withdrawal in line with the ceasefire agreement.

