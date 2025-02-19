Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative

19-02-2025 | 07:55
Lebanon&#39;s FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative
2min
Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative

Lebanon's Foreign Minister, Youssef Raji, welcomed European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, for a courtesy visit, during which they discussed the situation in southern Lebanon and the broader region.

Minister Raji requested the European Union's support in urging Israel to fully withdraw from the Lebanese territories it occupies, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

They also discussed preparations for the upcoming Brussels-9 conference on Syrian refugees, scheduled for March, with Raji requesting that the European Union reassess its approach to the Syrian refugee issue given the change in Syria's political landscape.

He emphasized the need for refugees to return to their homeland, as the reasons for their displacement to Lebanon have now ended, and the conditions in Syria allow for their return. He proposed supporting the rebuilding of their villages and cities and investing in their infrastructure and services.

In another meeting, Minister Raji received Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rodakov, who congratulated him on assuming his role in the new Lebanese government and handed him an invitation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Moscow.

The two also discussed enhancing cooperation and coordination between Lebanon and Russia within international organizations.

Minister Raji also met with Anandita Philipose, the representative of the United Nations Population Fund in Lebanon, for a courtesy visit, as well as Algeria’s new ambassador, Kamel Bouchema, who presented him with his credentials.

