Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Messages reaching Beirut have made it clear: if Lebanon's official delegation attends the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington on April 21 without Parliament having passed the amended banking secrecy law and the bank restructuring bill, the freeze on a full IMF program will remain.



Such a program could unlock Arab and international investments and jumpstart the country's stalled economic and financial recovery.



IMF sources have expressed concern that some Lebanese officials may be repeating past patterns of delay.



They cited the ongoing "blame-shifting game" between the government and Parliament over passing urgent financial reform laws.



Some officials affirmed that Lebanon received unofficial signals from the IMF suggesting that if the parliamentary joint committees approve amendments to the banking secrecy law on Wednesday, it would be seen as a positive first step.



That draft law was referred to Parliament on April 2, meaning there was time to pass it in a general session—one that has been repeatedly delayed for various reasons.



Officials also say that passing the bank restructuring bill in Cabinet would be a sufficient signal, even though the bill still faces delays.



A large number of comments continue to be submitted to the Grand Serail by ministers, some of whom lack expertise in financial or banking matters, contributing to further delays.



In addition, the Association of Banks has submitted a 12-page list of remarks.



All of this remains under close scrutiny by both international and Arab stakeholders—particularly the Quintet Committee, which, according to available information, played a central role in drafting both the banking secrecy amendments and the bank restructuring bill.



The committee is now pushing for both laws to pass quickly in Parliament. But most importantly, observers stress that neither Parliament nor the Cabinet should dilute or drop key provisions related to combating money laundering, terrorism financing, and curbing the cash economy.