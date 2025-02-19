News
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
Lebanon News
19-02-2025 | 13:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines
Lebanon's Internal Security Forces have announced that, according to the meteorological department, Lebanon will be affected by a polar weather system starting Wednesday, February 19, 2025.
This system is expected to bring cold air masses and a significant drop in temperatures. The impact will intensify from Saturday morning, leading to heavy rainfall and snowfall at elevations above 300 meters, especially in northern regions. The storm is anticipated to last until Tuesday morning when conditions will gradually improve.
The Internal Security Forces are fully prepared to assist citizens as needed. They urge residents in mountainous areas to follow these safety precautions during the storm:
- Monitor weather reports through media outlets.
- Ensure adequate heating sources.
- Avoid leaving homes unless absolutely necessary.
- Do not leave heating devices on open flame while sleeping or when leaving home.
Driving safety tips:
- Avoid traveling to mountainous areas unless necessary.
- Conduct a thorough vehicle check, including tires, wipers, lights, and battery.
- Do not drive under the influence of alcohol.
- Avoid speeding or reckless driving.
- Ensure availability of emergency supplies such as spare tires, medications, and communication devices.
Coastal residents should:
- Avoid areas near wave breakers and advertising boards.
- Do not attempt to drive on flooded roads.
Heating safety measures:
- Regularly clean heaters.
- Ensure the safety of electric and gas heaters.
- Ventilate homes continuously when using coal, wood, or gas.
In case of any emergencies, citizens are urged to contact 112 or the General Directorate of Civil Defense at 125.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Internal Security Forces
Snow
Storm
Meteorological
Weather
