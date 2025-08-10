News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Massive forged birth certificate scandal rocks northern Lebanon — who’s pulling the strings?
News Bulletin Reports
10-08-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Massive forged birth certificate scandal rocks northern Lebanon — who’s pulling the strings?
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Hundreds of forged birth certificates were issued to Syrian and Palestinian children by local mukhtars in several areas across northern Lebanon. These certificates open a hidden door to illegal naturalization.
The scandal was uncovered by Lebanese General Security and is now under the jurisdiction of Judge Samaranda Nassar, chief investigating judge in the north. The public prosecution has filed charges against several suspects involved in a network operating with mukhtars to issue Lebanese identity papers unlawfully to Palestinians and Syrians.
Syrian children born in Lebanon normally receive birth certificates registered in the Ministry of Interior’s foreigner records—not Lebanese birth certificates.
According to informed sources speaking to LBCI, the case began on February 26, 2025, when the General Security arrested a Syrian man, A.A., carrying forged residency permits at the northern border after entering from Syria. The investigation led to A. Sh., son of the mukhtar of Al-Sweika in Tripoli.
Investigations revealed he was part of a network of mukhtars issuing forged birth certificates in collusion with others. Other suspects include A.H. from Wadi Khaled.
Judge Nassar initially questioned the mukhtar of Al-Sweika, M. Sh., as a witness before charging him after confiscating his phones and uncovering evidence of coordination with other mukhtars.
The method was precise: “blank” birth certificates stamped by a doctor suspected to be from a Tripoli hospital.
Investigations have not proven institutional involvement by the hospital but indicate a possible network of insiders exploiting weak oversight to facilitate access to these documents.
These stamped blank certificates reach mukhtars, who issue forged birth certificates that enable beneficiaries to obtain individual civil status records—the key document required to get a Lebanese passport without needing an identity card.
Mukhtar M. Sh., whose name is central to the investigation, was re-elected despite suspicions, raising questions about possible cover-up or willful ignorance.
Forged birth certificates for Syrian and Palestinian children continue to surface. The exact number of forged certificates issued remains unknown, but a sample seized in the case clearly illustrates the scale and seriousness of the scandal.
Investigations confirmed the Al-Sweika network is not connected to the Beddawi network previously investigated by Judge Nassar, which involved four mukhtars in similar forgery operations.
Currently, the case is before Judge Nassar, who has expanded arrests and continues questioning suspects while confiscating their phones, which revealed extensive coordination among mukhtars across several northern towns.
This case exposes serious security and legal gaps and raises a larger question: Who is protecting these networks?
Who is preventing the true number of fraudulently issued identities from being uncovered—a process that threatens Lebanon’s national identity and demographic future?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Birth Certificate
Scandal
Syria
Mukhtars
Lebanese General Security
Tripoli
Next
Inside the struggle to disarm Palestinian camps in Lebanon: Leadership shake-up and divided loyalties
Details emerge: Six Lebanese soldiers killed in South Lebanon explosion
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-31
Defused grenade found near school in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-07-31
Defused grenade found near school in northern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-22
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
Lebanon News
2025-06-22
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-14
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Deadliest Lebanese Army loss since October: Probe continues into munitions site explosion amid multiple theories
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Deadliest Lebanese Army loss since October: Probe continues into munitions site explosion amid multiple theories
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Widespread blackout hits Lebanon: Political disputes overshadow electricity crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Widespread blackout hits Lebanon: Political disputes overshadow electricity crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-25
Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-25
Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08
Saudi Arabia slams Israel's plan to take over Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08
Saudi Arabia slams Israel's plan to take over Gaza City
0
Middle East News
2025-07-30
US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office
Middle East News
2025-07-30
US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
UAE reaffirms support for Lebanon's unity in meeting between leaders
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
UAE reaffirms support for Lebanon's unity in meeting between leaders
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces carry out large explosion in Khiam, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:24
Israeli forces carry out large explosion in Khiam, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:01
Lebanese Energy Minister orders probe into nationwide blackout
Lebanon News
08:01
Lebanese Energy Minister orders probe into nationwide blackout
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
4
Lebanon News
07:33
MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests
Lebanon News
07:33
MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests
5
Lebanon News
06:42
Iran reaffirms support for Lebanon's right to defend itself against Israel
Lebanon News
06:42
Iran reaffirms support for Lebanon's right to defend itself against Israel
6
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanese Security Forces release statistics on domestic violence cases for July
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanese Security Forces release statistics on domestic violence cases for July
7
Lebanon News
08:22
Heavy rain and thunderstorms raise fears of flash floods in Hermel
Lebanon News
08:22
Heavy rain and thunderstorms raise fears of flash floods in Hermel
8
Middle East News
04:52
Head of Iran top security body heads to Iraq, Lebanon
Middle East News
04:52
Head of Iran top security body heads to Iraq, Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More