Massive forged birth certificate scandal rocks northern Lebanon — who’s pulling the strings?

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Hundreds of forged birth certificates were issued to Syrian and Palestinian children by local mukhtars in several areas across northern Lebanon. These certificates open a hidden door to illegal naturalization.



The scandal was uncovered by Lebanese General Security and is now under the jurisdiction of Judge Samaranda Nassar, chief investigating judge in the north. The public prosecution has filed charges against several suspects involved in a network operating with mukhtars to issue Lebanese identity papers unlawfully to Palestinians and Syrians.



Syrian children born in Lebanon normally receive birth certificates registered in the Ministry of Interior’s foreigner records—not Lebanese birth certificates.



According to informed sources speaking to LBCI, the case began on February 26, 2025, when the General Security arrested a Syrian man, A.A., carrying forged residency permits at the northern border after entering from Syria. The investigation led to A. Sh., son of the mukhtar of Al-Sweika in Tripoli.



Investigations revealed he was part of a network of mukhtars issuing forged birth certificates in collusion with others. Other suspects include A.H. from Wadi Khaled.



Judge Nassar initially questioned the mukhtar of Al-Sweika, M. Sh., as a witness before charging him after confiscating his phones and uncovering evidence of coordination with other mukhtars.



The method was precise: “blank” birth certificates stamped by a doctor suspected to be from a Tripoli hospital.



Investigations have not proven institutional involvement by the hospital but indicate a possible network of insiders exploiting weak oversight to facilitate access to these documents.



These stamped blank certificates reach mukhtars, who issue forged birth certificates that enable beneficiaries to obtain individual civil status records—the key document required to get a Lebanese passport without needing an identity card.



Mukhtar M. Sh., whose name is central to the investigation, was re-elected despite suspicions, raising questions about possible cover-up or willful ignorance.



Forged birth certificates for Syrian and Palestinian children continue to surface. The exact number of forged certificates issued remains unknown, but a sample seized in the case clearly illustrates the scale and seriousness of the scandal.



Investigations confirmed the Al-Sweika network is not connected to the Beddawi network previously investigated by Judge Nassar, which involved four mukhtars in similar forgery operations.



Currently, the case is before Judge Nassar, who has expanded arrests and continues questioning suspects while confiscating their phones, which revealed extensive coordination among mukhtars across several northern towns.



This case exposes serious security and legal gaps and raises a larger question: Who is protecting these networks?



Who is preventing the true number of fraudulently issued identities from being uncovered—a process that threatens Lebanon’s national identity and demographic future?