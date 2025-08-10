Lebanese army honors soldiers killed in deadly arms cache blast — see photos

Funerals were held Sunday for Lebanese soldiers who died in an explosion while inspecting an arms and ammunition cache in southern Lebanon on Saturday.



The fallen soldiers were first recruit Abbas Fawzi Selhab, recruits Mohammad Ali Shoukair, Ibrahim Khalil Moustafa, Ahmed Fadi Fadel, and Yamen Hallak, in the towns of Riyaq (Zahle), Ghobeiry (Baabda), Majdaloun (Baalbek), Debaal (Tyre), and Wajh al-Hajar (Homs, Syria).



Each funeral began with military honors rendered by the military police and the army band. The soldiers were posthumously awarded medals recognizing their bravery and sacrifice. Their bodies were then transported to their hometowns for memorial services.



In speeches, representatives praised the soldiers’ valor, dedication, and commitment to their duty defending Lebanon and its people. They emphasized that despite great sacrifices, the army remains steadfast in its mission, honoring the legacy of its fallen heroes.