Lebanon’s finance minister calls for exclusive army control of weapons, stronger sovereignty

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber on Sunday extended condolences to the Lebanese army’s leadership, officers, soldiers, and their families, speaking from Nabatieh during the inauguration of the “Beit El Moughtareb Al Loubnani.”



“I reaffirm, as a minister in the government, the position I have held since day one: our priority is to build the state, strengthen all its institutions, and bolster their role — foremost among them the Lebanese army and all military forces — with weapons held exclusively in their hands,” Jaber said.



He said his work at the Finance Ministry, particularly in modernizing systems, curbing tax evasion, and increasing revenues, is aimed at building a state that is protective, inclusive, and just. The goal, he added, is to strengthen state authority and raise the military’s capabilities so it can fully uphold sovereignty, protect all citizens, and attract expatriates and investors seeking a safe, productive environment.



“The responsibility today is greater than ever,” Jaber said, urging all Lebanese to act with sincerity, good intentions, and a belief in shared living and a common destiny. “When the ship sinks, it takes down everyone on board,” he warned.