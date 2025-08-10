Faqra fire disaster: Rescue efforts save many, two tragically perish — the details

News Bulletin Reports
10-08-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Faqra fire disaster: Rescue efforts save many, two tragically perish — the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Faqra fire disaster: Rescue efforts save many, two tragically perish — the details

Report by Abdullah Malaeb, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

A widening fire broke out in a building near the Faqra roundabout in Kfardebian. Residents, alongside civil defense and Red Cross teams, rushed to rescue those trapped amid the flames. The fire engulfed a residential hotel and a construction materials warehouse on a hot summer afternoon.

Rescuers managed to save eight injured individuals but failed to rescue a woman and a child, the wife and daughter of a truck driver employed by the owning family. The driver survived despite severe injuries. All victims are Syrian nationals.

By what was described as divine intervention, the fire reached shops containing highly flammable construction materials. Injuries were numerous and severe.

LBCI spoke to two building owners, Joseph and Antoine Salameh, who declined to speak on camera pending ongoing investigations launched by the Aayoun el-Siman police unit. 

They said the fire was intentionally set. According to their account, the blaze began when nylon bags covering insulation materials caught fire, destroying most of the insulation.

The building’s security cameras were destroyed, but the electrical generator, which the owners said was not in use, remained intact. The building’s power is supplied by solar energy and was not interrupted.

The owners explained the fire started on the lower floor, where insulation materials were stored and then spread to the first floor, which houses a construction warehouse adjacent to the Syrian family’s apartment that lost two members.

Divine intervention protected residents from a greater disaster. But questions remain: Who protects citizens? Who regulates the construction sector and determines which warehouses meet public safety standards and can be located within residential buildings?

Such incidents happen repeatedly. With today’s extreme temperatures, stronger and more effective oversight is needed to prevent threats to public safety.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Faqra

Fire

Rescue

Kfardebian

Public Safety

LBCI Next
Inside the struggle to disarm Palestinian camps in Lebanon: Leadership shake-up and divided loyalties
Details emerge: Six Lebanese soldiers killed in South Lebanon explosion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-10

In video: Fire breaks out in a building in Faqra, Kfardebian

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10

As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-22

Aftershock in the Middle East: Will Iran hit back at the US or hold fire?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Israel rescuers say two killed by rocket fire on residential area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Preparations underway: Gaza occupation plan slowed by recruitment shortfall and tunnel threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Deadliest Lebanese Army loss since October: Probe continues into munitions site explosion amid multiple theories

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Widespread blackout hits Lebanon: Political disputes overshadow electricity crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-25

Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-08

Saudi Arabia slams Israel's plan to take over Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-30

US envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Israel Wednesday: PM office

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-22

UAE reaffirms support for Lebanon's unity in meeting between leaders

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:24

Israeli forces carry out large explosion in Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Lebanese Energy Minister orders probe into nationwide blackout

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

MP Samy Gemayel from the Grand Serail: Iran must respect Lebanon’s decisions, sovereignty, and interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Iran reaffirms support for Lebanon's right to defend itself against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Lebanese Security Forces release statistics on domestic violence cases for July

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Heavy rain and thunderstorms raise fears of flash floods in Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:52

Head of Iran top security body heads to Iraq, Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More